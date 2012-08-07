* KOSPI a tick higher from Monday's 7-wk closing high
* KAI up 6 pct on Q2 profits, $1 bln stake sale hopes
* Halla Climate plunges 13 pct after Mando-NPS deal
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 7 Seoul shares closed marginally
higher on Monday as investors took a breather following hefty
gains in the previous session, awaiting a slew of economic data
from China later in the week to provide further market
direction.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
drifted up 0.05 percent to close at 1,886.80 points, edging up
from a seven-week closing high on Monday.
"The market feels much more at ease... whereas before sharp
gains were usually followed by correction, now instead of a
sell-off, we're seeing a healthy rotation into smaller-cap
shares," said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
China is due to release a slew of July data including
inflation, industrial production, retail sales and inflation on
Thursday, which investors will comb through to gauge the health
of the world's second-largest economy.
Growth-sensitive shares outperformed, with Hyundai
Engineering & Construction up 2.1 percent, while
Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 2.9 percent.
Shares in Korea Aerospace Industries soared 6.1
percent after the firm posted a 21.2 percent gain in
second-quarter profit compared to a year before, and on mounting
expectations of a $1.05 billion stake sale in the aircraft maker
by its majority stakeholder Korea Finance Corp, drawing interest
from Korean Air.
Defensives underperformed on improved risk appetite, with
telecoms lagging as SK Telecom fell 2.1 percent
while KT Corp shed 1.9 percent.
Shares in Halla Climate Control Corp plunged
nearly 13.2 percent after South Korean auto-parts maker Mando
announced a preliminary deal to secure purchasing
rights of Halla shares held by the National Pension Service
(NPS).
South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest
rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday after a surprise
cut in July, though it is likely to lower rates at least once
more this year if the economy continues to show
weakness.
Government data showed sales at top South Korean department
and discount stores at their worst showing in more than five
years, the latest sign of slowing in Asia's fourth largest
economy.
