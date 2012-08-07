SEOUL, Aug 8 Seoul shares are expected to stick to a narrow range on Wednesday, retaining gains that propelled the main board to a seven-week high while investors look for additional market cues ahead of a slew of economic data from China.

"There isn't enough momentum at the moment to establish a convincing foothold in 1,900 point territory... we'll likely see some more rotation into cheap, beaten-down shares rather than any aggressive risk-taking," said Daewoo Securities in a note to its clients.

Hopes that the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve would soon embark on fresh easing measures have provided steady support for risky assets in recent sessions.

A raft of data from China starting Thursday -- including inflation, industrial output, and retail sales -- is expected to show the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing after a sluggish first half of the year.

South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday after a surprise cut in July, although it is likely to lower rates at least once more this year if the economy continues to show weakness.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.05 percent higher to close at 1,886.80 points on Tuesday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:23 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,401.35 0.51% 7.120 USD/JPY 78.59 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,611.40 0.04% 0.720 US CRUDE $93.49 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39% 51.09 ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80% 0.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists >Prices slip as investors want policymaker action >Euro flat vs dollar after two-day advance >Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**HYUNDAI MOTOR **

Hyundai Motor's labour union in South Korea plans to stage a partial strike for six days this week and next week, union spokesman Kwon Oh-il said on Tuesday, citing little progress in wage talks with the management.

**CJ KOREA EXPRESS **

CJ Korea Express, the country's biggest logistics firm, may bid for privately-owned U.S. freight forwarder Phoenix International, a Seoul-based spokesman said. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)