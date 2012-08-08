SEOUL Aug 8 Seoul shares rose to a seven-week intraday high early on Wednesday, breaching the psychologically important 1,900-point mark amid hopes for fresh easing measures from global central banks.

Shares in Halla Climate Control rebounded more than 5 percent, after plunging 13.2 percent in the previous session following Mando's agreement to buy an 8 percent stake in Halla, a setback for Visteon Corp which had also expressed interest in bidding.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.73 percent at 1,900.51 points as of 0010 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)