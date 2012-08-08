BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
SEOUL Aug 8 Seoul shares rose to a seven-week intraday high early on Wednesday, breaching the psychologically important 1,900-point mark amid hopes for fresh easing measures from global central banks.
Shares in Halla Climate Control rebounded more than 5 percent, after plunging 13.2 percent in the previous session following Mando's agreement to buy an 8 percent stake in Halla, a setback for Visteon Corp which had also expressed interest in bidding.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.73 percent at 1,900.51 points as of 0010 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.