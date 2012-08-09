* KOSPI moves above key level on charts

* NHN falls 2.1 pct after 7.5 pct dip in Q2 profits

* S.Korean central bank holds interest rates steady

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Aug 9 Seoul shares were poised for a four-day winning streak on Thursday, on continued hopes for more action to tackle Europe's debt crisis and after a drop in China's consumer inflation left room for further policy easing there.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 1.23 percent to 1,926.55 points by 0150 GMT, breaking above its 120-day moving average for the first time since May 10.

"Investors are continuing to shed safe havens while adding risk, with foreign investors unrelenting in their appetite for local stocks," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "There is a lot of upside to the market right now,"

Foreign investors were set for their ninth session of buying in the last ten trading days, picking up a net 273 billion won ($242 million) worth of shares and bringing their net total for the week to over 1.1 trillion won.

The main board has enjoyed a bullish run all week on hopes the European Central Bank will step in to ease unsustainable borrowing costs in Spain and Italy, while supportive jobs data has quelled fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Bargain-hunting investors rotated into battered cyclicals, with shipyards and ocean carriers outperforming early in the session.

Hyundai Merchant Marine surged 6.7 percent, while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 4.2 percent.

Shares in NHN, an internet company which operates Naver, the country's most popular search portal, fell 2.1 percent after its second quarter operating profit dropped 7.5 percent from the quarter before.

China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low of 1.8 percent in July from June's 2.2 percent, official data showed on Thursday, creating more room for policy easing to support economic growth.

China, South Korea's largest trading partner, is also set to announce numbers on industrial output and retail sales later in the day, with investors looking for more clues on the health of the world's second-largest economy after a sluggish first half of the year.

Investor reaction was muted to the widely expected decision by South Korea's central bank to keep interest rates steady. ($1 = 1128.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)