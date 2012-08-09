SEOUL Aug 10 Seoul shares are expected to tread water on Friday, pausing at three-month highs after a sharp four-day rally driven by investor hopes that major central banks will deliver a new round of stimulus to boost economic growth.

"Stocks are overheating and profit-takers will cool things down in the mean time, but momentum is still moving forward from a broader picture," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

"Short-term resistance may be seen near 1,950 points, but if foreign investors can keep this bullish trend going there's plenty of room for more gains in the longer run," Lee said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.96 percent to close at 1,940.59 points on Thursday, its highest close since May 11, backed by the heaviest net foreign buying in 13 months.

The KOSPI has surged nearly 5 percent this week as investors relished the prospects of bond buying by the European Central Bank to ease onerous borrowing costs in Spain and Italy, while Chinese data released on Thursday left the door open for further supportive measures for the world's second largest economy.

