SEOUL Aug 10 Seoul shares were nearly flat at the open on Friday, taking a breather after a four-day rally driven by investor hopes that major central banks will deliver a new round of stimulus to boost economic growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had ticked 0.02 percent lower to 1,940.20 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)