By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 10 South Korean shares were little changed on Friday morning, losing steam after a four-day surge backed by hopes of further easing by global central banks to bolster growth and address the fiscal crisis in Europe. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.06 percent at 1,941.80 points as of 0109 GMT. "Expectations of more liquidity is the central source of optimism in the market right now, but investor confidence is overheating and focus could start turning elsewhere if debt yields in Spain and Italy settle to low enough levels," said Tong Yang Securities in a note to its clients. The KOSPI has risen nearly 5 percent this week to hit a string of three-month highs as investors relished the prospects of resumed bond buying by the European Central Bank, while Chinese data released on Thursday left the door open to further supportive measures for the world's second largest economy. Risk appetite remained brisk, with offshore investors buying a net 133.8 billion won ($118.9 million) worth of shares following their strongest one-day buying spree in 13 months on Thursday. The purchases bring this week's tally of net foreign inflows to just over 2.5 trillion won. Tempered fears of the euro zone debt crisis on the back of the ECB's intervention pledge continued to buoy shipbuilders, which are heavily reliant on European clients, led by a 2.4 percent gain in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding. LG Display outperformed, climbing 2.8 percent after local brokerage IBK Securities said the company's growth acceleration in high-margin products would yield better fortunes for the loss-making screenmaker in the second half of the year. Internet company NHN, which operates South Korea's most popular search portal Naver, underperformed for a second day after a publishing its second quarter earnings on Thursday that showed a decline in profits, slumping 3.4 percent. Shares in Donbgu Steel slid 3.6 percent after the company said it was exploring the option of issuing new shares to secure liquidity, triggering dilution worries. ($1 = 1125.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)