* KOSPI outperforms Asian peers on heavy foreign buying * LG Display up 3 pct on hopes over high-margin products * NHN down 4.9 pct, falls for second day on Q2 profit dip * Dongbu Steel sheds 3.6 pct on talks of new share issuance By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 10 South Korean shares rose for a fifth-straight day on Friday on sustained foreign buying, extending a rally backed by hopes of decisive policy action from global central banks to bolster growth and tame the deepening debt crisis in Europe. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.3 percent to close at 1,946.4 points, holding firm above its 120-day moving average and logging a weekly gain of 5.3 percent. The main board once again outperformed other Asian peers after leading the region with a 2 percent rally on Thursday, underpinned by relentless foreign buying. "South Korean equities faced a greater drag compared to other developed markets from global risk aversion that prevailed before the latest rally... foreigners used to shun this market but now they're moving in to shore up the gap," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Investment & Securities. Foreign investors continued to show a voracious appetite for local stocks, gobbling up a net 658.1 billion won ($584.7 million) worth of shares for a weekly tally of more than 3 trillion won. This helped the main bourse shake off pressure from worrying Chinese trade data, which fell far short of expectations and briefly dragged the KOSPI into the red. Still, the data cast doubts over whether the world's second-largest economy had indeed bottomed out in the first half of the year as many analysts had predicted. China-linked petrochemical shares underperformed, with Hanwha Chemical falling 1.4 percent while LG Chem shed 0.9 percent. LG Display outperformed, climbing 3 percent after local brokerage IBK Securities said the company's growth acceleration in high-margin products would yield better fortunes for the loss-making screen maker in the second half of the year. Internet company NHN, which operates South Korea's most popular search portal Naver, tumbled 4.9 percent, underperforming for a second day after its second quarter earnings released on Thursday showed a decline in profits. Shares in Donbgu Steel slid 3.6 percent after the company said it was exploring the option of issuing new shares to shore up liquidity, triggering dilution worries. The KOSPI has been driven to three-month highs this week on hopes of renewed bond buying by the European Central Bank to ease onerous borrowing costs in Spain and Italy, and Chinese inflation data which left the door open for further supportive measures for the economy. Move on day +0.3 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +6.6 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1125.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)