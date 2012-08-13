SEOUL Aug 13 Seoul shares were trading nearly flat just after the opening bell on Monday, with a five-day rally backed by hopes of decisive policy action from major central banks seen losing momentum.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.04 percent at 1,945.64 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)