By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 13 Seoul shares edged lower on Monday, poised to break a five-day winning streak as investors consolidated gains from the sharp rally that followed renewed hopes of further stimulus action by global central banks. "The market is cooling off today but foreigners are still in buying mode, which indicates that momentum is not lost but on temporary hold while investors take some time to catch their breath," said Park Jung-seop, an analyst at Daishin Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.42 percent at 1,938.21 points as of 0155 GMT, but still sitting in bullish territory above its 120-day moving average of 1,919.9. "Investors are steadily building upon optimism that the European Central Bank will soon flesh out a plan to alleviate the region's fiscal crunch, which could provide an extra spurt of momentum to take the KOSPI as high as 2,050 points," Park said. Hopes of renewed bond-buying by the European Central Bank and gloomy Chinese data, which left the door open for further supportive measures for the world's second-largest economy, drove the KOSPI to its best weekly gain in 7-months en route to a string of three-month highs last week. Foreign investors, after gobbling up more than a net 3 trillion Korean won ($2.65 billion) worth of shares last week, remained firmly in "risk-on" mode, buying a net 96.6 billion won worth on Monday morning. Growth-sensitive cyclicals underperformed as investors cashed in on last week's sharp rally, with SK Innovation , South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, falling 1.5 percent while petrochemical giant LG Chem fell 1.7 percent. Kumho Industrial shares fell 2.3 percent on Monday morning after local media said the cash-strapped conglomerate was mulling a capital writedown plan by the end of this year. Main bourse operator Korea Exchange has asked Kumho to clarify its position on the matter by 0300 GMT. KOSDAQ-listed Hyvision System plunged 7 percent on overhanging worries from outstanding convertible bonds, prompting local brokerage Shinhan Investment & Securities to lower its target share price by 16.7 percent. Shares in Joongang Construction tumbled 4.7 percent after the Korea Exchange said on Friday that Joongang shares' market price has fallen below 20 percent of par value for 25 days and may be subject to supervision if it persists for 30 days. ($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)