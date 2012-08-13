* Kumho Ind. tumbles 7.3 pct on share writedown plan * Hyvision plunges 7.9 pct on debt overhang worries * Joongang Construction down on bourse supervision warning By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 13 Seoul shares edged lower on Monday on further evidence of sluggish global growth, snapping a five-day winning streak as investors consolidated gains from last week's rally backed by hopes of further stimulus from global central banks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.72 percent to close at 1,932.44 points, but remained in bullish territory above the 120-day moving average of 1,920 points. Fears over a global economy still stuck in low gear resurfaced after a slew of weak economic data last week, topped off by Friday's China trade figures, while Tuesday's second-quarter euro zone growth data is expected to show further signs of a deep recession plaguing the region. "There's only so much that low interest rates and more liquidity can do to keep investors in a good mood when the economy is performing so poorly," said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities. "The won/dollar exchange rate has run into a wall and the recent surge in foreign buying appears to be of short-term nature, signs that are all pointing to a correction," said Kang. The KOSPI was driven to its best weekly gain in 7-months and a string of three-month highs last week on hopes of renewed bond-buying by the European Central Bank as well as the sluggish Chinese data that opened the door to more growth-supportive measures for the world's second largest economy. Foreign investors remained in "risk-on" mode, although their buying pace was notably slower after gobbling up more than a net 3 trillion won ($2.7 billion) worth of South Korean equities last week, picking up a comparatively modest 264.3 billion won in net shares on Monday. Large-cap technology shares weighed, as index-giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.7 percent while LG Electronics slumped 2.7 percent. "Investors are taking profits on tech shares which have outperformed the broader market for so long, but weak July earnings from Taiwanese tech companies are also prompting a sober reassessment of their South Korean peers' outlook," said Lee Seung-woo, a technology sector analyst at IBK Securities. Growth-sensitive cyclicals underperformed as investors cashed in on last week's sharp rally, with SK Innovation , South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, falling 2.4 percent while petrochemical giant LG Chem slid 3.1 percent. Kumho Industrial shares tumbled 7.3 percent after the cash-strapped conglomerate said it was mulling a capital writedown plan to improve its financial structure, but declined to outline further details. KOSDAQ-listed Hyvision System plunged 7.9 percent on overhanging worries from outstanding convertible bonds, prompting local brokerage Shinhan Investment & Securities to lower its target share price by 16.7 percent. Shares in Joongang Construction slumped 6.4 percent after the Korea Exchange said on Friday that the market price of Joongang shares had fallen below 20 percent of par value for 25 days and may be subject to bourse supervision if it persists for 30 days. Investors will keep a close eye on U.S. retail sales for July and inflation data due for release on Tuesday to gauge the health of the world's largest economy and the prospect of further easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Move on day -0.72 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +5.84 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)