SEOUL Aug 14 Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday as investors picked up slow-moving and undervalued stocks while they wait for more policy signals to set the tone for the market.

GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, rose 2.9 percent. S-Oil , the country's third-biggest refiner, rose 2.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.84 percent at 1,948.72 points at 0016 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)