UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Aug 14 Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday as investors picked up slow-moving and undervalued stocks while they wait for more policy signals to set the tone for the market.
GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, rose 2.9 percent. S-Oil , the country's third-biggest refiner, rose 2.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.84 percent at 1,948.72 points at 0016 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts