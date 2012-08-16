UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Aug 16 Seoul shares ended nearly flat on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, as investors consolidated gains from a recent rally while awaiting further cues on expected easing action from major central banks to bolster growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.05 percent higher to close at 1,957.70 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts