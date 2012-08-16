* Foreigners remain bullish, log 8-day buying streak * Hanwha falls after Group chairman handed prison sentence * Kumho Tire tumbles 4.1 pct on workers' strike - report * E-Mart down 3.4 pct after Moody's releases gloomy outlook By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares ended nearly flat on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, as investors consolidated gains from a recent rally while awaiting further news on expected easing action from major central banks to bolster growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.05 percent higher to close at 1,957.91 points, a whisker above Tuesday's fresh, three-month closing high. "The market is losing traction around the 1,950 point level and nothing on the news or the data front is providing enough fuel to restart momentum," said Song Chang-sung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. Stimulus hopes took a slight hit after surprisingly strong U.S. employment and retail sales data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could put off another round of bond-buying until more dire signs appear. But resilient U.S. data was offset by a report showing tepid second-quarter growth in the euro zone, signs that the single-currency bloc is sliding back into recession and keeping alive hopes of further easing action by the European Central Bank. Foreign investors continued to underpin the market, picking up a net 353.1 billion won ($312.6 million) worth of shares to set an eight-day buying streak, having bought a net 4 trillion won worth during that time. "You have to question how long this buying streak can last in such a quiet market," Song said. "Foreigners have picked up nearly 10 trillion won in net shares so far this year, but it's more of a buy-back move after they sold a net 10 trillion won worth last year... buying will be difficult to sustain for long without a significant change in external risk factors." Despite the lull, the main board is still sitting comfortably in bullish territory, well above its 120-day moving average of 1,919.86 points. "We are looking at the market from a long-term perspective and see room for further gains... the index looks to have secured a comfortable foothold above its 120-day and 200-day moving averages, signs that investors are confident moving forward on improved fundamental outlook," said Hyundai Securities in a note to clients. Shares in Hanwha Corp fell 2.6 percent after a South Korean court handed down a 4-year prison sentence to Hanwha Group chairman Kim Seung-youn on charges including embezzlement and breach of trust. Kumho Tire shares slumped 4.1 percent after local media, citing a union official, said unionized workers at the tire maker had gone on indefinite strike for higher wages. E-Mart, South Korea's largest discount retail chain, saw its shares fall 3.4 percent after Moody's Investor Service said its performance will remain sluggish over the next 12-18 months. Move on day +0.05 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +7.23 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)