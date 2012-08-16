SEOUL, Aug 17 South Korean stocks are expected to finish the week higher on Friday, following gains on Wall Street after supportive comments from Germany on the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the region's debt crisis. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's voice of support on Thursday raised the prospect of the ECB buying the bonds of debt-laden euro states such as Spain and Italy. "Merkel's remarks heightened expectations of a solution to the euro zone's problems," said Lee Sang won, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "Caution played out this week after last week's market rally, but I don't doubt the market's overall upward trajectory, with the macro economic situation improving." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has edged up 0.59 percent so far this week, after climbing to its largest weekly gain in 7-months and hitting a string of three-month highs last week on hopes of renewed bond-buying by the ECB. The KOSPI ticked up 0.05 percent to a three-month closing high of 1,957.91 points on Thursday. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:54 GMT------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,415.51 0.71% 9.980 USD/JPY 79.32 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.835 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD $1,614.30 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $95.24 -0.38% -0.360 DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65% 85.33 ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany,Cisco >Yields near 3-month highs as euro zone fears ebb >Euro gains enhanced after Merkel backs ECB Draghi >Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope,MiddleEast worry STOCKS TO WATCH KOREAN AIR LINES, KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES Korean Air Lines Co said on Thursday it has submitted a letter of intent for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) in a deal estimated by the market to be worth around 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion). HYUNDAI MOTOR The South Korean carmaker proposed to its labour union that it turn 3,000 temporary workers, or 40 percent of the total temporary workforce at its South Korean factories, into regular employees by 2016, a spokesman said on Thursday. KUMHO TIRE Workers at the South Korean tyre maker agreed to get back to work on Friday following a one-day strike after a court granted an injunction to block strike action, a spokesman for the company said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)