SEOUL Aug 17 South Korean shares finished lower on Friday, weighed down by a heavy sell-off of Samsung Electronics as investors took profits after a recent rally.

Shares in Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable firm, e nded down 3 .72 percent t o its lowest closing level since Aug.7

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed d own 0.5 8 percent at 1,94 6.54 p oints a fter opening up 0.31 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)