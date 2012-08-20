UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 20 Shares in Samsung Electronics , South Korea's most valuable firm, fell 3 percent in early trade on Monday, extending falls into a second day as investors took profits following a one-month surge.
Samsung shares soared 23 percent from its most recent trough registered on July 12, outpacing gains in the main board by nearly three-fold. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources