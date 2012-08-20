* Samsung Elec down for a 2nd day on profit-taking * STX Shipbuilding down 1.9 pct on report of bond issue * Daewoo Shipbuilding up 2.2 pct after $1.9 bln order By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 20 Seoul shares dipped on Monday morning after rallying for much of this month, with technical indicators capping further upward momentum but expectations of decisive policy action from the European central bank providing firm support. Foreign buying was markedly slower, only a net 12.4 billion won ($10.9 million) worth of shares in early trade, after a combined net 4.2 trillion won in the last nine sessions. "There aren't many risk variables threatening the market at the moment, but after the index jumped 200-points in such a short amount of time technical resistance is growing stronger," Daewoo Securities said in a note its clients. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.18 percent at 1,942.96 points as of 0200 GMT. Last week, the KOSPI notched up a string of three-month highs and established a firm presence in bullish territory above its closely-watched 120-day moving average last week but analysts say profit-taking may restrict the index near the 1,950 level in the short term. However sentiment for risk assets in general was helped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's supportive remarks for the ECB's debt-fighting efforts and forecast-beating U.S. consumer sentiment data. Index-giant Samsung Electronics, which accounts for nearly 17 percent of the KOSPI's overall market capitalisation, was hit by profit-taking for a second straight session, declining 1.8 percent. STX Offshore & Shipbuilding fell 1.9 percent on dilution fears after local media said the company, part of the cash-strapped STX Group, was planning to issue bonds with warrants to shore up liquidity. Main bourse operator Korea Exchange has asked STX to submit a regulatory filing in response to the reports by 0900 GMT. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering bucked the broader trend, climbing 2.6 percent after saying it won a 2.2 trillion won ($1.9 billion) order to build five fixed drilling platforms for an unnamed Africa-based firm. ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)