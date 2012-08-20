SEOUL, Aug 21 Seoul shares are expected to start little changed on Tuesday, with investors awaiting further clues about any action from the European Central Bank (ECB) to ease the region's fiscal crisis. An ECB spokesman downplayed reports from German magazine Der Spiegel that the bank was planning to set a cap on bond yields above which it would buy government debt issued by member states. "The Korean market has pulled itself out of deeply undervalued territory, but there is little momentum left to drive further gains," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.01 percent lower to close at 1,946.31 points on Monday. Expectations that the ECB will step in to ease crippling borrowing costs in Spain and Italy have taken the KOSPI to a string of three-month highs in August, until signs of fatigue brought the rally to a halt since last Friday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:47 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,418.13 -0% -0.030 USD/JPY 79.45 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.811 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD $1,620.28 0.29% 4.690 US CRUDE $95.97 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13271.64 -0.03% -3.56 ASIA ADRS 120.40 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St flat after rally;Apple biggest company ever >Bonds flat as central bank action stays focus >Euro rises,ECB uncertainty keeps investors cautious >Oil lower in choppy trading; Euro zone issues weigh **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Hyundai Motor's labour union in South Korea plans to stage a partial strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, a union spokesman said, stepping up the pressure on the automaker in ongoing annual wage talks. **KOREA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ** Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd is unlikely to pursue its planned purchase of Dutch insurer ING's Southeast Asian life insurance operations, a spokesman for the Korean firm's parent Hanwha Group said on Monday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)