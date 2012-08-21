SEOUL Aug 21 Seoul shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday, although gains are seen capped as investors await fresh clues on potential action from the European Central Bank.

Shipyards spearheaded early gains, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering up 1.5 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries gained 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.56 percent at 1,957.27 points as of 0010 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)