* Foreigners poised for 11th straight buying session * Defensives rally as investors rotate into laggards * SK Hynix up 3.1 pct on hopes of DRAM price recovery By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 21 Seoul shares nudged higher on Tuesday morning supported by a market view that the European Central Bank will indeed tackle the euro zone debt crisis, although gains were seen capped as investors waited for more concrete details. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.38 percent at 1,953.79 points as of 0142 GMT. "It's all quiet on the policy front... the markets will be consolidating gains until momentum starts clicking into gear beginning from next week as key events take place," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. Expectations that the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy have taken the KOSPI to a string of three-month highs in August, until the rally ground to a halt last Friday. The ECB remained tight-lipped over the method and scale of its eventual intervention, expected to take place as early as September, while quashing a report from German magazine Der Spiegel that the bank was planning to set a cap on bond yields, above which it would buy government debt issued by member states. Net foreign buying, which has served as a backbone of the latest rally, persisted on Tuesday with foreigners picking up a net 138.8 billion won ($122.2 million) worth of shares, setting g them up for a potential 11-day buying streak. Offshore investors have gobbled up more than a net 4.5 trillion won worth of South Korean equities since August 6, but some analysts have flagged the presence of speculative short-term buying, or hot money, as a possible cause of volatility in the market. Wary of overheating in blue-chips and high-beta counters, investors rotated into defensive plays, lifting domestic retail and telecom shares. Retail conglomerate Shinsegae rallied 4.9 percent while SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, rose 1.7 percent to lead respective peers. Shares in memory chip maker SK Hynix rose 3.1 percent on the back of expectations that DRAM prices could break their downtrend on the way to stabilization and recovery in the second half of 2012. ($1 = 1135.5750 Korean won) (Editing by Eric Meijer)