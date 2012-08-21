UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Aug 21 Seoul shares drifted lower on Tuesday for a third-straight day of marginal losses, with a month-long rally losing steam as investors stood pat while they waited for more details on the European Central Bank's pledge to take further easing action.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.16 percent to close at 1,943.22 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts