SEOUL Aug 22 Seoul shares edged lower on Wednesday morning as investors continued to consolidate gains following a sharp, month-long rally while waiting to see if the European Central Bank will move boldly to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.09 percent at 1,941.50 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)