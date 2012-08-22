SEOUL Aug 22 Seoul shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday with investors consolidating gains from a month-long rally while waiting on the European Central Bank to flesh out its plan to tackle the debt problems of Spain and Italy.

Shipyards underperformed on profit-taking, with Hyundai Heavy Industries sliding 2.8 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.41 percent to close at 1,935.20 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)