By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Aug 23 Seoul shares edged higher on Thursday morning, after minutes from the Federal Reserve hinted that the U.S. central bank may deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon", barring a big pick-up in the economy.

"The market is still fatigued and recuperating after heavy recent gains, and the noticeable slowdown in foreign buying is keeping gains at a modest level" said Oh Tae-dong, a senior analyst at Taurus Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.21 percent at 1,939.19 points as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday.

U.S. home resale rose in July, helped by low interest rates and increased hiring, although the slow pace of recovery preserved expectations of further Fed stimulus measures.

Net foreign buying ground to a near halt, with offshore investors picking up a meager net 54 billion won ($47.5 million) worth of shares on Thursday morning, after purchasing a net 4.9 trillion won worth over the last twelve sessions.

Laggard crude oil refiners rallied as investors cherry-picked undervalued sectors, with GS Holdings climbing 3.4 percent while SK Innovation rose 2.1 percent.

Metal refiner Korea Zinc, a producer of non-ferrous metals including gold, rose 4 percent to extend gains into a second day after gold prices climbed to near record-highs on a weak dollar.

Shares in Hyundai Elevator underperformed, tumbling 5.3 percent after the company said it was disposing its entire treasury stock consisting of 112,856 shares to secure additional liquidity.

Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Junker left the door open to giving Greece more time to meet its austerity goals, but warned that the country was staring at its "last chance" to avoid a chaotic default. ($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)