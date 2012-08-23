* KOSPI beaks four-day losing run after Fed minutes and China PMI

* Hyundai Mobis down after rising 12 pct since start of July

* Korea Zinc extends gain to rise 4.5 pct on gold price highs

SEOUL, Aug 23 South Korean shares edged up on Thursday after expectations of possible stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as Chinese policy action to boost flagging economic growth overturned a four-day losing streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.38 percent to close at 1,942.54 points.

"Minutes from the Federal Reserve and contracting China data added to market hopes for further economy-boosting policies," said Lee Seung-woo, analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

"But stimulus expectations have existed for a while. Without visible policy moves, no strong upward momentum is expected until September."

The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing index (PMI) for August marked its lowest level since November on Thursday, strengthening views that China will ease monetary policy more actively in coming months to buoy flagging growth.

Foreign investor net buying reaching 89.7 billion won,($78.96 million) buttressing the main index, while institutional and retail investors net sold 44.9 billion won and 37.4 billion won of stock respectively.

Automobile sector stocks underperformed, with Hyundai Mobis falling 3.3 percent as investors took profits after its stock value rose 12 percent since the beginning of July as of the previous session.

LG Chem fell 2.8 percent after an explosion at its organic light-emitting display (OLED) material factory in Cheongju, South Korea Thursday morning killed one and injured several, spooking investors.

Metal refiner Korea Zinc, a producer of non-ferrous metals which includes gold, extended gains by rising 4.5 percent after gold prices climbed to near record-highs.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks edged up 0.42 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 1.31 percent higher.

Move on day +0.38 percent

12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +6.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)