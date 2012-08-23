SEOUL, Aug 24 Seoul shares are set to turn lower on Friday, taking their cues from U.S. shares which fell as hopes of quick stimulus action from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded. "Global shares are undergoing a technical correction, and South Korean stocks are no exception," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities. "Expectations for fresh stimulus action have been largely reflected in shares, so shares will continue to take a breather next week," he said. A Federal Reserve official on Thursday leaned against the impression that the U.S. central bank was locked into easing monetary policy at its meeting next month, noting that economic data had improved in recent weeks. "Seoul shares seem under pressure and foreign buying is likely to decrease," said Cho Byeong-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities, said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.38 percent at 1,942.54 points on Thursday, breaking a four-day losing streak. - ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:49 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.08 -0.81% -11.410 USD/JPY 78.53 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.675 -- -0.021 SPOT GOLD $1,672.04 1.13% 18.650 US CRUDE $96.27 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13057.46 -0.88% -115.30 ASIA ADRS 119.87 -0.45% -0.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities >Prices firm, tracking Treasuries >Euro hits 7-week high vs dollar on Spain aid talks >Brent crude pares gain as stimulus hopes ease TECH SHARES Hewlett-Packard Co, the No. 1 PC maker, posted an $8.9 billion loss and cut its earnings outlook for the year, echoing concerns raised by rival Dell Inc about faltering demand for PCs. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Daum Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)