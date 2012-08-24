SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares fell more than 1 percent to a two-week intraday low on Thursday morning as expectations of additional stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve were dented.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1 percent at 1,923.11 points as of 0250 GMT, just off a session floor of 1,916.87 which was the lowest since Aug 9.

Europe-dependant shipyards underperformed, after Markit's flash purchase managers' index (PMI) showed the euro zone economy sinking into a double-dip recession.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tumbled 3.4 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.4 percent.

Fading hopes that the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy weighed on financials, as Hana Financial Group slumped 3.7 percent while Woori Finance Holdings declined 3.5 percent.

A short-lived rally in the previous session following the release of minutes from the latest Fed meeting is fizzling out, after a senior Fed official told CNBC television that economic data was showing signs of improvement, leaning against expectations of policy easing on the near-horizon.

"It just wasn't a good day news flow-wise, with QE3 expectations taking a hit and worries over Greece cropping up once more, but rest assured there isn't going to be a massive exodus of foreign capital," said Song Chang-suk, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.

Broad falls across the main board saw 18 out of 19 industry group sub-indices tracked by bourse operator Korea Exchange languishing in the red.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was down 1.2 percent, with losing shares in the benchmark outnumbering gainers nearly 6 to 1.

Shares in Woongjin Holdings fell 3 percent after the company said it was considering issuing new shares to bolster liquidity, but declined to outline further details.

Cash-strapped Woongjin has already sold its water purifier making former subsidiary Woongjin Coway for $1.1 billion to a South Korean private equity fund earlier this month. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)