SEOUL Aug 28 Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday as investors await a gathering of central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the week for possible clues about further stimulus plans.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.3 percent, regaining some ground after a sweeping legal victory for Apple Inc in their patents dispute saw it slide 7.5 percent on Monday and lose $12 billion in market capitalisation.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.08 percent to close at 1,916.33 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)