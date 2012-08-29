SEOUL, Aug 30 Seoul shares are seen rangebound on Thursday as investors sit on the sidelines before a closely watched central bankers' meeting on Friday that may give clues for the market's future direction. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.64 percent higher on Wednesday to close at 1,928.54 on strong buying from pension funds. "There has been little upward momentum on the main board recently," said Jung In-ji, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. "The index is expected to remain boxed in a range even if a short-term climb manifests." Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed up 2.9 percent on Wednesday after surging in late trading, appearing to shake off the immediate effects of a U.S. patent verdict favouring rival Apple Inc. Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday its ratings on Samsung Electronics would not be immediately affected by the verdict. Global stocks were little changed on Wednesday as traders looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, with U.S. stocks up slightly in the lowest volume for a full session this year. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,410.49 0.08% 1.19 US CRUDE $95.25 -0.25% -0.24 DOW JONES 13107.48 0.03% 4.49 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.03% -0.04 -------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St up after housing data;volume lowest of year >Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply >Euro falls vs dollar as investors look to Bernanke >Oil lower as offshore damage from Isaac seen limited ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **MANDO ** Local newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported that Mando Corp is planning to hold a board meeting soon to suggest a buyout of auto air conditioner maker Halla Climate , which is controlled and majority owned by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon. A spokesman for Mando denied the report. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)