SEOUL Aug 30 Seoul shares inched lower in early trading Thursday, with investors waiting on news of possible stimulus plans from a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.7 percent, while steelmakers lost ground with POSCO falling 0.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.54 percent at 1,918.13 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)