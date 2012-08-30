UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Aug 30 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as hopes diminished that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will provide strong clues about plans for U.S. stimulus this Friday.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1.2 percent, while Hyundai Motor ended flat after the carmaker reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean union leaders on Thursday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.2 percent down at 1,906.38 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts