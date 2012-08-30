SEOUL, Aug 31 Seoul shares are seen slightly down on Friday as investors scale back expectations for possible hints about a U.S. stimulus from a closely watched central bankers' meeting on Friday, souring risk appetite. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.15 percent down on Thursday at 1,906.38 points on strong program-selling. "The series of economic indices released before Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech are not supportive of a third round of qualitative easing," Lee Sang-jae, an analyst at Hyundai Securities, wrote in a note. "Expectations are being adjusted as one of the reasons for August's brisk risk appetites may be wiped out." Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1.2 percent on Thursday, losing ground gained the previous day as investors digest the impact of a legal win by rival Apple Inc . Global stocks fell and the euro retreated on Thursday as investors pared back expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal a new round of economic stimulus in a much-anticipated address on Friday to central bankers. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,399.48 -0.78% -11.010 USD/JPY 78.62 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,655.74 0.01% 0.200 US CRUDE $94.72 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 13000.71 -0.81% -106.77 ASIA ADRS 116.85 -1.59% -1.89 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Wall St retreats on eve of Bernanke speech >Prices rise with focus on Bernanke speech >Euro lower vs dollar ahead of Bernanke speech >Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR ** Hyundai Motor reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean union leaders on Thursday, pending approval by union members. The deal will allow the carmaker to avert further walkouts that so far prevented production of 1.59 trillion won ($1.40 billion) worth of cars. ($1 = 1133.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)