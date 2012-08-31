UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Aug 31 Seoul shares inched lower in early trading Friday, with investors scaling back hopes of possible stimulus hints from a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.2 percent, while Hyundai Motor also declined 0.2 percent after closing flat on Thursday following a tentative wage deal with its South Korean union leaders. [ID:ID:nL4E8JU0O5]
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,899.14 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts