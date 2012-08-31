BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for Europe, Middle East, Africa region
SEOUL Aug 31 Seoul shares slipped on Friday as investors scaled back expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at further stimulus during a meeting of central bankers later in the day.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics finished up 1.5 percent, boosted after a Tokyo court ruled on Friday that the company's mobile devices did not violate an Apple Inc patent, bringing relief to the bruised South Korean company.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to close at 1,905.12 points.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals and EyeGate enter into licensing agreement for EGP-437 combination product in post-operative pain and inflammation in ocular surgery patients
* Futures up: Dow 61 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)