SEOUL Aug 31 Seoul shares slipped on Friday as investors scaled back expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at further stimulus during a meeting of central bankers later in the day.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics finished up 1.5 percent, boosted after a Tokyo court ruled on Friday that the company's mobile devices did not violate an Apple Inc patent, bringing relief to the bruised South Korean company.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to close at 1,905.12 points.