SEOUL, Sept 4 Seoul shares are seen crawling up on Tuesday, shadowing European stock markets as risk sentiment is expected to strengthen on weak factory data that kept alive hopes of fresh stimulus from major central banks around the globe. However, the domestic stock market is to tread water until the European Central Bank (ECB) holds a policy meeting later this week. "Yesterday's pattern is likely to be repeated today. Traders are watching to see if (ECB Governor Mario) Draghi comes out holding a definite card of action," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,912.71 points on Monday. European shares crept higher on Monday after separate surveys showed manufacturing activity in China and Europe slowing by more than expected in August, keeping hopes up for more stimulus. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:03 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.27 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.548 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,692.61 0.05% 0.820 US CRUDE $97.03 0.58% 0.560 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play >Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes >Euro steady but market wary of post-ECB backlash >Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh Chinese data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Hyundai Motor Co sales recorded the first contraction in more than three years as the world's fifth largest carmaker sold 4.6 percent less vehicles in August compared to a year ago. **MANDO CORP ** Mando Corp said on Monday it would establish a Chinese holding company and list the company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as part of its efforts to buyout Halla Climate . Halla Climate is majority owned by U.S. autoparts supplier Visteon. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)