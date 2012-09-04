* Index showed little direction ahead of data * Automakers battered over weak earnings By Christine Kim SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean shares moved lower on Tuesday, paring small intraday gains as carmakers tugged the bourse down after they lost ground on poor earnings released the previous day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.3 percent to close at 1,907.13 points after a constrained and rangebound session. Investors were hesitant to take strong positions as they awaited closely watched data on U.S. factory activity from the Institute for Supply Management out later in the day. They also have an eye on a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. "The market has already factored in the ECB buying bonds to contain its regional debt crisis and for a definite direction to be had," said Uhm Tae-woong, an analyst at Bookook Securities in Seoul. "The ECB has to make an unexpected decision or we will have to wait until Germany makes the ruling on bailouts on Sept. 12." Germany's Constitutional Court will make a ruling next week on whether a crucial euro zone financial rescue fund can proceed as planned. Foreign investors turned to net buyers from sellers during the day but picked up only a 18.4 billion won ($16.27 million) worth of South Korean stocks. South Korean carmakers were hurt by poor earnings data released on Monday, with Kia Motors Corp finishing down 2.5 percent, Hyundai Motor Co losing 2.3 percent and Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd down 1.7 percent. Hyundai Motor affiliates also took a hit from Hyundai Motor's first monthly sales fall in more than three years in August. Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd fell 3 percent, and Hyundai Hysco Co Ltd also stumbled down 0.8 percent. LG Electronics Inc fell 2.2 percent after media said the company was planning to issue 300 billion won worth of bonds to shore up liquidity. Korea Electric Power Corp also slid to close down 2 percent after media reported that chief executive Kim Joong-kyum would be ousted from his position, which the presidential Blue House later denied. Move on day -0.29 percent 12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +4.5 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won) (Editing by Robert Birsel)