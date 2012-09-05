SEOUL, Sept 5 Seoul shares fell 1.5 percent to its lowest in a month on Wednesday after soft U.S. manufacturing data added to worries over the global economy, while investors await a policy meeting by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

"Another dark shadow has been cast on hopes for the U.S. economy, which had looked as if was improving with a recovery in the real estate market," said Kim Doo-un, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities in Seoul.

Benchmark heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which has taken taken a beating since losing out to Apple Inc in their patent dispute, fell 1.3 percent after Apple said it would host an event on Sept. 12, at which it is widely expected unveil the iPhone 5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.5 percent at 1,879.01 points as of 0150 GMT on Wednesday.

Carmakers extended their losses from Tuesday with Hyundai Motor Co falling more than 4 percent after its U.S. sales in August lagged industry-wide gains by far. Kia Motors also slid 2.4 percent.

POSCO lost ground for a fifth day in six, down 2 percent as sluggishness in global manufacturing weighs on the steelmaker.

LG Electronics bucked the trend, climbing over 2 percent on the view that it was undervalued after the electronics manufacturer ended at a one-week low on Tuesday.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 36.4 billion won ($32.1 million) worth of South Korean stocks early on Wednesday, while institutions offloaded a net 242.2 billion won worth and retail investors bought a net 277.2 billion won. ($1 = 1133.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)