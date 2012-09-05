* KOSPI falls for second day to 1-mth low * Samsung Elec falls on Apple event announcement * Hyundai Motor battered on weak U.S. sales By Christine Kim SEOUL, Sept 5 Seoul shares slumped to their lowest in a month on Wednesday as investors fretted over whether a European Central Bank policy meeting would do anything to help end the regional debt crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.74 percent to close at an intraday low of 1,874.03 points, its lowest since August 3. "The (U.S.) ISM manufacturing data was lower than expected, but it wasn't low enough to bring about hopes of QE3. Institutions were dumping stocks today from that and the risk from tomorrow's ECB meeting combined," said Ham Sung-shik, an analyst at Daishin Securities in Seoul. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics closed down 2.4 percent after rival Apple Inc said it would host an event on Sept. 12 at which it is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 5. Carmakers extended their losses for a second day with Hyundai Motor Co tumbling 3.8 percent as it posted a meagre 4 percent rise in August sales in the U.S. Kia Motors slid 2.6 percent. POSCO closed down 1.4 percent. LG Electronics bucked the trend, rising 1.8 percent and snapping four days of losses. Institutions dumped a net 488.5 billion won ($431.08 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Wednesday, while foreigners shed only a net 57.5 billion won worth and retail investors offloaded 488.5 billion won worth. Losers outnumbered gainers 581 to 243, while the KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 1.9 percent and the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ edged down 0.4 percent. Move on day -1.74 percent 12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +2.6 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1133 won) (Additional reporting by Chang Seong-won; Editing by Nick Macfie)