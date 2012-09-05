SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares are expected to trade in a narrow range on Thursday, stuck near one-month lows marked the day before, with investors waiting for action from a European Central Bank meeting later in the day. Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp, said that even if the ECB disappoints, he expected limited downside for the domestic market. "The bourse is not likely to post a shock fall even if Thursday's policies are below expectations," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "Rather, the index is expected to post smaller losses." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.7 percent to close at 1,874.03 points on Wednesday, its lowest since August 3, but has managed to rise 6.5 percent since lows marked in late July. Global stock markets and the euro rose after media reports suggested the ECB may announce a plan involving unlimited buying of short-term government bonds as a means of relief for the euro zone debt crisis. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:47 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,403.44 -0.11% -1.500 USD/JPY 78.39 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.596 -- 0.022 SPOT GOLD $1,693.04 -0.06% -1.100 US CRUDE $95.36 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13047.48 0.09% 11.54 ASIA ADRS 114.53 -1.13% -1.31 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St treads water, stays on ECB watch >Bond yields edge up ahead of ECB meeting >Euro gains on optimism over ECB debt buying plan >Brent falls, U.S. crude up awaiting ECB, jobs ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD ** South Korea's rechargeable battery maker, Samsung SDI Co Ltd said on Wednesday it would pay $95 million to buy its German partner Bosch's 50 percent stake in electric battery maker SB LiMotive Co Ltd, ending their joint venture. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)