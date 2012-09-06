UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares edged up in early trade on Thursday, with market participants hunting for bargains from the previous day's slide ahead of a highly anticipated European Central Bank policy meeting.
Samsung Electronics was up 0.6 percent after posting a 2.4 percent fall on Wednesday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,881.54 points at 0001 GMT.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts