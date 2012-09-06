SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares edged up in early trade on Thursday, with market participants hunting for bargains from the previous day's slide ahead of a highly anticipated European Central Bank policy meeting.

Samsung Electronics was up 0.6 percent after posting a 2.4 percent fall on Wednesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,881.54 points at 0001 GMT.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)