SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares rose on Thursday, pulling away from a 1-month low marked a day earlier, as telecom firms climbed on reports of growing consumer numbers for next-generation phones.

But caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day limited trade, as investors waited to see if it will announce new measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

"No strong momentum has shown its presence yet to coax a turn of action in the market and uncertainty from external events has already been factored into positions," said Eric Lee, an analyst at Woori Investment and Securities in Seoul.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.5 percent to 1,883.45 after losing 1.7 percent a day earlier.

Samsung Electronics climbed 0.8 percent on reports that its Galaxy S III smartphone was selling faster than any of its previous models, hitting 20 million worldwide in 100 days after its release. The previous version took 10 months to reach that mark.

The benchmark heavyweight also gained some support after rival Nokia's new Lumia smartphones drew a quick thumbs-down from investors.

Among mobile carriers, KT Corp led gains with a 2.6 percent climb on local media reports of steadily rising customers for next-generation long-term evolution phones while LG Electronics rose 2.3 percent on a report that its new "Optimus G" will hit the market this month.

Gaming company NCSoft saw its shares rise for a fourth day on global success of its newest game, Guild Wars 2, up nearly 3 percent.

Steel giant POSCO lost ground for a fourth day, inching down 0.3 percent, on sluggish manufacturing growth seen worldwide.

Hyundai Department Store fell 2.4 percent, leading declines for the sector after August sales declined for a third consecutive month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)