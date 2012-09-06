* Samsung Elec rises 0.6 pct after falling 2.4 pct on Wednesday * Mobile carriers rally on growing next-gen phone consumers By Christine Kim SEOUL, Sept 6 South Korean stocks edged up on Thursday from a one-month low, rising in line with Asian peers on expectation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign debt to ease Europe's financial crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to 1,881.24 points after a tight and constrained session, a pattern which is expected to be maintained. "The ECB meeting is important, but the market is remaining cautious, not of the positive effects it may bring but rather the negative fallout," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities in Seoul. "If the (meeting) turns bad, the effects will be explosive, but positive results aren't really going to flip the trend." Top-cap Samsung Electronics had a robust start, rising 1 percent on reports the company had sold more than 20 million units of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S III, in just 100 days after its release. The previous model had taken 10 months to reach that mark. The world's largest mobile and smartphone maker found additional support after investors were unimpressed by rival Nokia's new Lumia smartphone. However, it lost some of its gains shortly before the close as South Korean regulators announced they were investigating complaints made by Apple Inc that Samsung Electronics is abusing its dominance in wireless technology patents. Mobile carriers were led by KT Corp, which climbed 3.2 percent on media reports of a steady increase of customers for next-generation, long-term evolution phones. SK Telecom closed up 2.04 percent. LG Electronics rallied for a second day, boosted by positive reviews of its new "Optimus G" smartphone set to be released this month, ending 1.4 percent up. Meanwhile, steel giant POSCO moved against the current, slipping for a fourth day, inching down 0.4 percent on sluggish global manufacturing growth. Hyundai Department Store also suffered, tumbling 3.1 percent and leading declines for the sector after August sales released on Thursday showed numbers declining for a third straight month. Foreigners posted their biggest selloff in two weeks, offloading a net 200.7 billion won ($176.68 million) worth of South Korean stocks, while institutions and retail investors opted to buy. Move on day +0.38 percent 12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +3.0 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1135.9500 won) (Editing by Robert Birsel)