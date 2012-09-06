SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares look set to rally on Friday after the European Central bank announced it would make unlimited purchases of short-dated bonds of euro zone countries and help bolster economic growth in the region. Domestic stocks are also expected to find support from the ADP National Employment Report on Thursday that showed U.S. companies added new jobs in August at the fastest pace in five months and service sector unemployment also improved. "Stocks are bound to rise today but the focus has now moved to the jobs data," said Rhoo Yong-seok, head market analyst at Hyundai Securities in Seoul. "If the U.S. non-farm payrolls match the ADP report, then it may have an even better effect than a third round of quantitative easing. It will be like getting rid of a cold without having any medicine." A sovereign credit rating upgrade by Fitch Ratings for South Korea up one notch to AA- is also seen to lend strength to the local market on Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to 1,881.24 points. Investors will be on the lookout to see whether the KOSPI will be able to break its last multi-month intraday high posted in mid-August. Stocks in the U.S. and Europe soared with the euro on Thursday after the ECB confirmed market expectations for the unlimited buying plan, with euro zone shares touching 6-month highs. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,432.12 2.04% 28.680 USD/JPY 78.89 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.676 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,700.15 -0.05% -0.890 US CRUDE $94.69 -0.88% -0.840 DOW JONES 13292.00 1.87% 244.52 ASIA ADRS 116.93 2.10% 2.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data >Yields rise as traders bet on higher jobs gains >Euro advances on ECB bond-buy plan, focus on USjobs >Oil settles higher on drop in US inventory and ECB ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- ***POSCO *** Local media reports said on Friday that steelmaker POSCO will be conducting a mass restructuring of its affiliates within the year, aiming to cut down 25 percent from its current 70 affiliate companies. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by David Chance)