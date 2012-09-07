SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares were poised to break two weeks of losses after jumping 2 percent early on Friday as nearly all sectors enjoyed rallies after the European Central Bank decided to buy unlimited amounts of short-term bonds from euro zone countries.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.9 percent on Friday to 1,917.64 points to a one and a half week intraday high.

However, the bourse is still 6 percent lower than highs seen in mid-March when the KOSPI hit this year's peak. Analysts said the ECB decision was largely as expected.

"The ECB's announcement this week can ease risk short-term, but it is difficult to see it as an event that will give the economy momentum - even more so as a turning point for the market," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities in Seoul.

Investors now await the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data scheduled to be released later in U.S. time which is expected to set the mood for next week's trading when the U.S. Federal Reserve holds its policy meeting.

Foreigners actively bought South Korean stocks after two days of selloffs, hauling a net 217.8 billion won ($192.09 million) worth on Friday. Retail investors sold a massive 324.7 billion won worth as they sought profits from the rally.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics powered to a 2-week intraday high up 3.6 percent to extend Thursday's gains.

Linked closely to euro zone events, shipbuilders soared with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co leading the sector's gains up nearly 7 percent. Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped more than 4 percent.

Financials also enjoyed the long-awaited boost, as they have been undervalued since July after South Korean regulators launched an investigation into alleged certificate of deposit (CD) rate fixing by banks in mid-July. Woori Finance Holdings led the gains up 4.6 percent.

Steel giant POSCO snapped four days of losses and rose on Friday, up 1.4 percent on hopes that manufacturing woes stemming from the euro zone crisis may ease. ($1 = 1133.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)