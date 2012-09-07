SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares powered to their largest daily gain in six weeks on Friday, jumping by 2.6 percent as most sectors rallied on the improved risk sentiment seen globally.

Bellwether Samsung Electronics comfortably outperformed the bourse, finishing up 4.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.6 percent at 1,929.58 points, its highest level for more than a week. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)