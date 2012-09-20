UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korean stocks extended losses on Thursday after data from China suggested manufacturing in the world's second-largest economy was still contracting.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed down 2.05 percent, while oil refineries slumped, with SK Innovation sagging 4.3 percent and S-Oil slipping 3.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.87 percent to close at 1,990.33 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts