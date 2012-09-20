SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korean stocks extended losses on Thursday after data from China suggested manufacturing in the world's second-largest economy was still contracting.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed down 2.05 percent, while oil refineries slumped, with SK Innovation sagging 4.3 percent and S-Oil slipping 3.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.87 percent to close at 1,990.33 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)