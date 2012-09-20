SEOUL, Sept 21 Seoul shares are likely to remain rangebound on Friday due to an absence of market-moving catalysts after global central banks have already unveiled stimulus plans. "There is little market momentum foreseen today," said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. "The recent pattern of strong selling by investment trust companies and buying by foreign investors is expected to continue." World stocks fell on Thursday but ended off their lows in a sign that while concerns remain about global growth prospects, positive sentiment has not been eradicated. The euro weakened on data showing contractions in Chinese and euro zone manufacturing and signs of a struggling U.S. economy. Crude oil rebounded after three days of steep losses. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.87 percent at 1,990.33 points on Thursday, ending a three-day winning streak. -------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:04 GMT -------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,460.26 -0.05% -0.790 USD/JPY 78.22 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.765 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,767.94 0.12% 2.150 US CRUDE $92.95 0.57% 0.530 DOW JONES 13596.93 0.14% 18.97 ASIA ADRS 122.31 -1.08% -1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell >Prices steady as auction demand offsets growth >Dollar rallies on global growth concerns; >Brent crude jumps back above $110 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics Co plans to add Apple Inc's iPhone 5 to existing patent lawsuits against its U.S. rival, stepping up its legal challenge to Apple as the two smartphone leaders seek to assert rights to key technologies. **CHEIL WORLDWIDE ** Cheil Worldwide Inc, the advertising affiliate of Samsung Group, jumped 9.5 percent in two sessions as analysts expected higher-than-expected earnings in the third quarter due to increased corporate advertising spurred by the Olympics and global marketing revenues from Samsung Electronic's launch of smartphone Galaxy S3. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)