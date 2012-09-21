SEOUL, Sept 21 South Korean shares rose on Friday, as foreign investors were net buyers for the 11st straight session following recent rallies spurred by central bank stimulus steps.

Tech bellwether Samsung Electronics led the gains by rising 1.2 percent, while defensive plays such as food and beverage makers rallied, with Orion Corp up 4.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.6 percent to close at 2,002.37 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)