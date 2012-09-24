UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, Sept 24 Seoul shares edged down early on Monday as market participants squared positions ahead of U.S. key economic indicators to be released at the end of the month.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.5 percent after the successful release of the latest smartphone from its biggest competitor, Apple Inc.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,996.42 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts